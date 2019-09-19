Convoy of Hope bringing $500,000 worth of help to Flint

(9/19/2019) - The Convoy of Hope will be swinging into Flint this weekend with more than $500,000 worth of assistance for the community.

The faith-based organization will be at Basset Park in Flint beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and will stay until supplies run out. The park is located at 1300 Greenway Ave.

Convoy of Hope will be giving away $500,000 worth of groceries, veteran services, haircuts, family portraits, job services, a hot meal, new children’s shoes and more.

The distribution continues while supplies last. Everyone is welcome and no ID will be required. There will be a special kids zone to entertain children.

Convoy of Hope is a Missouri-based nonprofit humanitarian relief organization. The group is partnering with hundreds volunteers from Flint-area businesses, churches and nonprofit organizations Saturday.

Call 1-866-440-2275 for more information.