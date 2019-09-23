Coolidge Apartments hopes to provide affordable housing for Flint residents

(09/23/19) - Monday marked the end of a project, years in the making.

Coolidge Elementary was one of more than twenty school to close their doors. Sitting empty, many called it an eyesore, but not anymore.

It has now been transformed into a four-story apartment building. It's all part of an effort to fight against blight in the city.

"As time goes on and it's neglected, things tend to fall apart and really makes the neighborhood look really bad," Steve Branoff, said. Branoff taught at Coolidge Elementary for 23 years.

Communities First Inc. has already transformed places like Swayze Apartments and Berkley Place Apartments, but for them, there's even more meaning when transforming a school.

"They were considered anchors in our community. It was all about making schools the center of communities, so we feel like this development is the center of this community," Glenn Wilson said. Wilson is the President & CEO of Communities First Inc.

Wilson says providing quality, affordable housing is definitely needed in Flint, where the U.S. Census Bureau says is the most impoverished U.S city at 39 percent of its residents living in poverty.

"We need to find ways to not only provide them quality, affordable housing, but provide them other additional services to help them be successful long term," Wilson said.

Wilson says there are already over 200 applicants for just the 54 apartment units, and others hope that will continue to take shape in Flint.

"Once you have something like that happen, it's a jump start for the rest of the communities that make up the city to jump on the bandwagon to try and get some things fixed and remedied," Branoff said.

The apartment complex will have commercial space on the first floor.

Coolidge Park celebrated its opening on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. They plan to move people in around October or November.