Corunna woman killed in crash involving minivan and MDOT vehicle

(6/14/19) - Investigators with the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office say a 48-year-old Corunna woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say the accident happened at the intersection of Lansing Road and Vernon Road in Vernon Township. The driver of a minivan ran a stop sign, hitting an MDOT vehicle with two people inside.

The woman killed was a front seat passenger in the van. The two people in the MDOT vehicle and two others in the van were taken to a hospital.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved in the crash.