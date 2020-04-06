Questions remain on whether COVID-19 can be transmitted to pets

(4/6/20) - That report of a tiger coming down with coronavirus is raising concern about the possible spread to pets.

Veterinary clinics are usually busy treating pets for the usual ailments, as well as getting shots.

But with the infection of a Tiger at a New York zoo, the question of pets getting COVID-19 is becoming a concern.

"We don't have proof one way or the other. One of the things we found out is the test that they run was a human test, so we don't have an actual animal specific test. And, we're hoping to get some more information on that," said West Flint Animal Hospital Vet Tech Jennet Ouzts.

It's not fully understood how people might transmit COVID-19 to animals, since the virus origin points to either a bat or the Pangolin, a cousin of the armadillo.

I talked to several pet owners who are concerned about possibly spreading coronavirus.

"Well, since that happened, there's absolutely concern, since we think that maybe the virus came from an animal in the first place," said Burton resident Linda Murdaugh.

"Especially, you got older dogs, like the one that's in there. She's ten years old. We got an eighteen year old pit bull at the house. I mean, it's definitely, you wonder, it's in your mind," commented Matthew Hill, a Flint resident.

"I get a little concerned because she's lethargic and she's running into furniture," added Eileen Shaheen from Flint.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends that you wash your hands both before and after you touch your pet, their food or toys.

It's also a good idea not to kiss your pet.

And, if you get sick, isolate yourself from your pet, just as you would for your family and friends.