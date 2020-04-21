Coronavirus cases, deaths continue slower growth in Genesee, Saginaw counties

(4/21/2020) - The coronavirus curve in Genesee and Saginaw counties is continuing to flatten this week with slower growth in the number of new cases and deaths than last week.

The number of recovered patients in Saginaw County is increasing faster than the number of deaths.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 38 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which bring the county's total to 1,294. Eight more deaths attributed to the illness bring the county's total to 130.

Genesee County continues to have the highest totals of coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan outside the Metro Detroit area.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

-- Flint (525) and Flint Township (120), 49.9%

-- Grand Blanc (90) and Grand Blanc Township (93), 14.2%

-- Burton (75), 5.6%

-- Davison (31) and Davison Township (30), 4.7%

-- Clio (33) and Vienna Township (27), 4.7%

-- Fenton (25) and Fenton Township (27), 4%

-- Mt. Morris Township (45), 3.5%

-- Flushing (24) and Flushing Township (17), 2.2%

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the county's total to 432. Three more deaths attributed to coronavirus bring the county's total to 31.

However, the health department listed nine more patients as recovered from coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the total to 38. The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not list a number of recovered coronavirus patients.