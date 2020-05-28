Coronavirus cases edge upward around Mid-Michigan on Thursday

(5/28/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases increased slightly on Thursday, but the number of deaths remained very low in Mid-Michigan and statewide.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 11 more confirmed cases for a total of 1,986. That is four more cases than the seven reported in Genesee County on Wednesday.

One more death in Genesee County was attributed to coronavirus on Thursday increased the county's total to 245.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported eight newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, which is the seventh day in a row with fewer than 10 new cases.

That pushes the county's total number of confirmed cases to 1,015. No more deaths were attributed to the illness in Saginaw County for the past two days, remaining steady at 107.

Five more confirmed coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered Thursday for a total of 265.

The Bay County Health Department reported fewer new cases than the number of newly recovered patients on Thursday. There were four new cases and seven more people who recovered.

Ogemaw County reported its first death attributed to coronavirus on Thursday. That means every county in Mid-Michigan now has reported at least one death from the illness.

Those increase the county's totals to 292 cases and 197 patients recovered. Two more deaths attributed to coronavirus in Bay County on Thursday bring the county's total to 22.

Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 406 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday for a total of 56,014.

An additional 38 deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Thursday. However, 17 of those deaths came from a routine records audit.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn't already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Wednesday:

-- Genesee, 1,986 cases and 245 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

-- Saginaw, 1,015 cases, 107 deaths and 265 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases and five recoveries.

-- Arenac, 33 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 292 cases, 22 deaths and 197 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases, two deaths and seven recoveries.

-- Clare, 18 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 74 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 44 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Iosco, 90 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 76 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Lapeer, 188 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 81 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 21 cases and one death, which is an increase of one death.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 40 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 241 cases, 26 deaths and 176 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases and 36 recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 186 cases and 23 deaths, which is no change.