Coronavirus cases grow in US as first deaths reported

(CNN/AP) - Two people have now died from the coronavirus in the U.S., as the number of new cases soared.

A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. Health officials reported two cases of COVID-19 virus connected to the Life Care Center of Kirkland. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The coronavirus claimed the lives of two men in Washington state. Eighty-nine cases have now been reported in 10 states.

The Trump Administration issued new restrictions and screenings for those coming from Iran, Italy and South Korea.

“We could have more sad news. But the American people should know the risk for the average American remains low,” Vice President Mike Pence said.

The number of confirmed U.S. cases of the virus jumped by two dozen over the weekend.

“We discovered what we believe is the first case of coronavirus here in the state of Rhode Island,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said.

Thousands are being monitored, tested or under some type of quarantine across the country.

“For everyone that we identify that’s positive, we have to go through that exercise of identifying who they may have had exposure to,” said Dr. Bela Matyas, a Solano County health officer.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are negotiating a multi-billion dollar spending package to deal with the virus.

Sources say it could be as much as $7 billion, far above the $2.5 billion the White house requested but lower than the $8.5 billion Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed.

Democrats have blasted President Donald Trump for his handling of the virus, at times contradicting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts on the severity.

“The best way to deal with something like this is let the public gain full knowledge and all hands on deck,” Schumer said.

Energy conference in Houston canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

The organizers of a high-profile energy summit in Houston have canceled this year’s gathering due to concerns over a new coronavirus that has killed thousands of people worldwide.

The CERAWeek conference is typically attended by more than 4,000 individuals, including energy industry executives, political leaders and reporters. It had been scheduled for March 9-13 and delegates from over 80 countries had been expected to attend.

But energy data firm IHS Markit said Sunday that it has “reluctantly” decided to cancel the event. CERAWeek joins other international conferences that have been canceled amid fears of the virus. The first U.S. COVID-19 death was reported Saturday.

