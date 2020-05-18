Coronavirus cases increase faster in Saginaw County than in Genesee County

(5/18/2020) - The number of coronavirus cases increased faster in Saginaw County over the weekend than in Genesee County.

But the number of deaths remained very low in both counties.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 53 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for a total of 933.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 34 more cases over the weekend to reach a total of 1,871.

Four more deaths in Saginaw County were attributed to the illness, pushing the county's total to 94. Two more deaths in Genesee County were attributed to coronavirus over the weekend for a total of 230.

The number of patients who recovered from coronavirus in Saginaw County since Friday remained the same at 212.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered patients.

Genesee County still has the most deaths attributed to coronavirus and second most cases in Michigan outside Metro Detroit -- only behind Kent County in West Michigan.

Saginaw County has the second most coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan outside Metro Detroit behind only Genesee County. Saginaw County also has the fourth most cases in Michigan outside Metro Detroit behind Kent, Genesee and Washtenaw counties.