Coronavirus cases rise to 33 in Michigan

(03/15/2020) -- Michigan now has more confirmed Coronavirus cases. The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Saturday night, saying there are 8 new cases.

That brings the state total to 33.

The new cases include a man from Detroit with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Two men and a woman in Oakland County also have tested positive.

The woman has a history with someone with a confirmed case.

There's also a man in Macomb County, with unknown travel history, a woman in Monroe County,with history of domestic travel and a woman in Wayne County with unknown travel history.

In Washtenaw County, a woman tested positive with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

