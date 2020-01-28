Coronavirus concerns cause postponement of CMU men's basketball game

(1/28/2020) - Concerns over a possible coronavirus case in Ohio caused a Central Michigan University men's basketball game to be postponed Tuesday.

The Chippewas were scheduled to take on Miami University of Ohio at 7 p.m. However, a Miami student who recently had traveled to China reported illness symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Health officials in Ohio have forwarded specimens from the student for diagnostic testing. Tuesday's basketball was postponed as a precaution while the testing continues.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is always a top priority and, out of abundance of caution, it was decided to cancel tonight's men's basketball game," said CMU Athletic Director Michael Alford.

A makeup date for the game had not been determined Tuesday evening.

Specimens from four possible coronavirus cases in Michigan have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for diagnostic testing. Three of them tested negative while results of the fourth are pending.

Coronavirus has sickened 4,500 people and killed at least 106 in the Wuhan area of China as of Tuesday morning. Only five cases have been confirmed in the United States.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC believes symptoms appear in two to 14 days after exposure.

Anyone experiencing those symptoms who recently traveled to Wuhan or is in contact with someone who did should call their health care provider or seek medical attention.