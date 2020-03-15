Coronavirus concerns empty store shelves

The scene in stores across Michigan and around the world is far from rosy as coronavirus continues to take a toll.

We've seen giants like Walmart, Aldi and Kroger moving to tighter schedules, shortening their operating hours just to keep pace with the intense rush we've seen for those essentials, while other specific locations may have to close up altogether.

“Everything is gone. There’s no soap, toilet paper, no anything.”

“I’ve never seen it in my lifetime. It’s really too bad.”

No matter where you shop, it’s far from business as usual.

“We were in Walmart yesterday and it was crazy,” recalls Olivia Rothig, whom we met in the parking lot of the Grand Blanc Kroger. “There were people everywhere, there was nothing on shelves… the greeter was telling us there was a fight they had to call the police for over toilet paper.”

Whether its toilet paper, hand sanitizer or Ramen Noodles…

After days of so-called panic buying, shoppers now only find slim pickings dominated by aisle after aisle of those now familiar barren shelves.

Adding fuel to the frenzy: seasonal weight restrictions on delivery trucks.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer took aim Sunday, temporarily waiving those restrictions in an effort to streamline operations.

“This is a moment in Michigan where we all have to do our part,” says Whitmer.

The governor’s request that the Department of Transportation get involved came none too soon, as battered US retailers eye empty shelves and a stretched-thin supply chain.

“I strongly encourage shoppers to stagger visits to grocery store so they have time to restock shelves,” argues Whitmer.

“If everybody wouldn’t panic and buy everything up, the rest of us wouldn’t have to worry about this,” says Les Hadden, also a Kroger shopper.

Stressing shoppers share the wealth and avoid taking more than they need.

“It’s not like the stores are going anywhere,” argues Rothig. “it’s not like you’re not going to be able to get to the store. Just be healthy when you do it.”

