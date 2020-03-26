Coronavirus confirmed in Flint's Kith Haven nursing home

(3/26/2020) - An employee at the Kith Haven nursing home in Flint has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The employee, who was not identified, is being treated at a local hospital. The positive test was confirmed on Wednesday.

No residents of the facility have been diagnosed with the illness.

Kith Haven at 1069 N. Ballenger Highway is working with the Genesee County Health Department to prevent staff and residents from being exposed to COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

All residents and staff are being monitored closely for symptoms.

Residents who were in contact with the affected employee are being separated and following social distancing guidelines, which encourage everyone to remain six feet apart.