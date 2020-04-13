Coronavirus cases continue slower growth in Genesee, Saginaw counties

(4/13/2020) - The Easter weekend trend of slower coronavirus spread in Genesee and Saginaw counties continued Monday with fewer new cases than most days last week.

Growth in the numbers of new cases for each county was roughly half what each county reported most days last week.

However, health officials warn the smaller numbers of new cases may not accurately reflect a downward trend in coronavirus spread. The trend may be due to reduced testing over Easter weekend.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. That brings the county's total to 988.

Nine more deaths in Genesee County were attributed to the illness, bringing the total to 75. The county continues to have the most confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan outside Metro Detroit.

More of the coronavirus spread in Genesee County is happening outside the Flint area. The city of Flint and Flint Township accounted for nearly 60% of cases in the county a week ago and 52% of cases Monday.

The city has 404 cases while Flint Township has 116 cases.

The Grand Blanc area accounts for 14.5% of Genesee County's confirmed coronavirus cases with 84 in Grand Blanc Township and 59 in the city of Grand Blanc. Burton is the next highest with 58 cases.

Only seven of 29 municipalities in Genesee County have fewer than five confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 294. Four more deaths attributed to coronavirus push the county's total to 13.

The city of Saginaw accounts for more than half of the county's confirmed cases, followed by Saginaw Township.