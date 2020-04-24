Coronavirus curve continues to flatten in Genesee and Saginaw counties

(4/24/2020) - The coronavirus curve in Genesee and Saginaw counties is continuing to flatten this week with slower growth in the number of new cases and deaths than last week.

The percentage of recovered patients in Saginaw County is increasing faster than the number of deaths. Figures show 12% of coronavirus patients in Saginaw County have recovered.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 43 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, which bring the county's total to 1,433. Four more deaths attributed to the illness bring the county's total to 145.

The number of new cases in Genesee County grew by 177 since Monday while the number of deaths increased by 23 over the same time.

Genesee County continues to have the highest totals of coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan outside the Metro Detroit area. The city of Grand Blanc is seeing the fastest growth in Genesee County.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

-- Flint (577) and Flint Township (123), 48.9%

-- Grand Blanc (102) and Grand Blanc Township (96), 13.8%

-- Burton (85), 5.9%

-- Clio (47) and Vienna Township (34), 5.7%

-- Davison (34) and Davison Township (32), 4.6%

-- Fenton (32) and Fenton Township (27), 4.1%

-- Mt. Morris Township (51), 3.6%

-- Flushing (30) and Flushing Township (18), 3.4%

The Genesee County Health Department does not list a number of recovered coronavirus patients.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the county's total to 535. Three more deaths attributed to coronavirus bring the county's total to 41.

However, the health department listed 14 more patients as recovered from coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the total to 63.

The number of new cases in Saginaw County grew by 117 since Monday while the number of deaths increased by 13 over the same time.