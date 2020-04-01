Coronavirus curve gets steeper in Michigan: 1,700+ new cases, 78 more deaths

(4/1/2020) - Michigan's coronavirus curve is getting steeper rather than flatter.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 at more than 1,700 and 78 more deaths.

That brings the state's total number of presumptive cases to more than 9,300 and total number of deaths to 337.

Slightly more cases were reported outside the Metro Detroit area on Wednesday. The area accounted for 81% of cases in Michigan on Tuesday but that dropped slightly to 80% on Wednesday.

Nearly 90% of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan occurred in the city of Detroit, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties as of Wednesday.

The average age of people who died from coronavirus in Michigan continued a slight increase on Wednesday to 71 years old. The illness has claimed the lives of patients ages 25 to 107.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported a nearly 50% increase in coronavirus cases among prison inmates on Wednesday, reaching a total of 142.

The Parnall Correctional Facility near Jackson has the most with 58, followed by the Macomb Correctional Facility with 38. The Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater and Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti both reported 14 cases.

No other prison has more than 10 cases. No cases were reported in the Saginaw Valley Correctional Facility or Thumb Area Correctional Facility in Lapeer County.

The Sanilac County Health Department reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday -- a 60-year-old man from the Croswell-Lexington area.

“Our condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one," said Sanilac County Health Officer Bryant Wilke. “Our community feels your loss. There are no words that can ease the pain or lessen this family’s grief."

Sanilac County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Genesee County reported an increase of 39 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 225. However, state health officials reported 249 cases in the county.

State health officials also reported an eighth death in Genesee County, but the health department reported the total remained at seven.

The Genesee County Health Department says 99 patients required hospitalization while 126 were recovering at home.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 18 more cases on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 68. No deaths have been reported in the county.

State health officials reported three new cases of coronavirus in Shiawassee County, bringing the county's total to 11. The Lapeer County Health Department has reported one new case both on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the county's total to eight.