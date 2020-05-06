Coronavirus death count tops 200 in Genesee County

(5/6/2020) - Genesee County passed a sad milestone with the 200th death attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported eight more deaths from the illness Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 207.

The number of newly confirmed coroanvirus cases in Genesee County also surged on Wednesday. The 36 new cases bring the county's total to 1,703.

Genesee County has the most coronavirus deaths and second most confirmed cases of the illness in Michigan outside Metro Detroit behind only Kent County.

About 360 coronavirus patients currently are hospitalized in Genesee County, representing about 21% of the total. The county's death rate from the illness stands at 12.2% as of Wednesday.

The city of Grand Blanc passed Flint Township on Wednesday for the second most confirmed cases of coronavirus in Genesee County. The city of Flint continues to have the most cases countywide.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

-- Flint (670) and Flint Township (127), 46.8%

-- Grand Blanc (128) and Grand Blanc Township (98), 13.3%

-- Clio (53) and Vienna Township (62), 6.7%

-- Burton (102), 6%

-- Fenton (51) and Fenton Township (30), 4.8%

-- Davison (44) and Davison Township (33), 4.5%

-- Mt. Morris Township (64), 3.8%

-- Flushing (43) and Flushing Township (20), 3.7%

No other city, township or village in Genesee County has more than 25 cases.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 13 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 763. Four more deaths attributed to the illness on Wednesday push the county's total to 74.

However, the number of patients who recovered from coronavirus in Saginaw County increased by more than the number of new cases. Eighteen more patients were listed as recovered for a total of 120.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not list a number of patients who recovered.