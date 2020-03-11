Coronavirus disease declared pandemic; 1 Michigan patient stable at U of M

(3/11/2020) - The World Health Organization declared coronavirus disease a worldwide pandemic on Wednesday, a day after two patients in Michigan presumptively tested positive.

COVID-19, which is the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread across the world. More than 1,000 cases and 31 days have been confirmed in the U.S., including Michigan's first two cases announced late Tuesday.

The University of Michigan Health System announced on Wednesday that one of the patients in Michigan is a patient at its hospital in Ann Arbor. That patient, who was not identified, is isolated in stable condition.

Michigan Medicine said in a statement that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low for people who wear protective equipment or have short-term exposure to the illness.

The risk for contracting coronavirus increases when people have prolonged exposure to a patient or don't wear the proper protective equipment.