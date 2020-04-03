Coronavirus doesn’t slow need for service at Voices for Children

(4/3/2020) - Normally this time of year, we see pinwheels in yards across mid-Michigan and events encouraging the community to paint the town blue.

It's all to highlight April as Child Abuse Awareness month.

While things are a little different this year Voices For Children in Genesee County said the community is in need of their services more than ever right now.

During this time of forced quarantine, a child's home may not be the safest place for them to be.

Executive Director Nyse Holloman explained that police and Child Protective Services still call the Center daily.

“We've recently had cases where kids were either strangled by parents, sexual abuse is still happening,” she said.

She and her staff are so concerned, they're having trouble sleeping.

“The fact is there are some parents that are single parents that are still working; and, they're having to leave their kids at other peoples houses and we don't know what's going on. And so, it's a critical, critical time for us to make sure the kids are safe,” Holloman said.

She is calling on neighbors to pay extra attention to kids who live on their street.

“If you don't see that kid outside taking walks with their parents, you don't see that kid outside playing, you haven't seen them, just go ahead and ask your neighbor,” Holloman said. “Do a little wellness check when you see them standing outside. Say, ‘Hey how is little Jane doing?’”

Teachers are typically the ones to notice if a child has been abused and Holloman is making sure that effort continues even now in the virtual classroom.

“If they're not able to get in contact with those kids, please reach out to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office,” Holloman said. “They're willing to go and do a wellness check to make sure that that child is okay. So, it takes all of us being that community to really reach out to all of the kids in our network and in our circle just to make sure that they're okay.”