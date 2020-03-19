Coronavirus increases stress at home, but advocates want to help

(3/19/2020) - With the current recommendations to self-quarantine over these next few weeks, several mid-Michigan counties are expecting to see an uptick in domestic violence.

The Midland County Prosecutor's Office has had 12 cases so far. Five of those resulted in felony charges for the alleged abusers.

Advocates tell ABC12 they stand ready to help in any way they can.

The staff at Saginaw's Underground Railroad has actually taken extra measures to make sure they can still provide the resources they usually do, despite the social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Program Director Amanda Johnson said they have received an increased number of phone calls for help and understand not everyone's home is their safe place.

"You're in your own home, sometimes it's a little bit of a space and there's a lot of stress right now as well in regards to COVID-19," Johnson said. "In regards to are you going to lose your job? Or, are you going to be able to pay for, you know, even your bills next month? So, in this time of uncertainty, there is a rise in violence that tends to happen, and in particular in domestic violence situations."

Johnson expects victims who are quarantined with their abusers may need help. So she's also encouraging their families to reach out and check on them.

But, Johnson said it's possible the tension and uncertainty could lead to abuse between partners who have never taken an argument that far before.

Which is why, she said, it's important to have a way to escape and create space -- whether that's going to the other room or going on a walk.

And Johnson said, don't hesitate to reach out to the Underground Railroad advocates.

They have ways you can contact them without your partner ever knowing.

"We've had to be kind of adapting to the situation and doing more over the phone advocacy," she explained. "We've also been enacting emails, as well. So, we do have our text lines so we do text back and forth with our survivors. If they do choose to use that form of communication as well as if they do say it's safe to safe to do so."

TEXT advocates at Underground Railroad: 989-770-8892