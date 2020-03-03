Coronavirus questions answered by a mid-Michigan travel counselor: should I stay or should I go?

(03/03/2020) - Overseas, the CDC has warned people to avoid all non-essential travel to Italy, one of the hardest hit European countries.

With spring break and summer vacations, many people are wondering: should I stay or should I go?

John Schmitt is a certified travel counselor with 40 years of experience in mid-Michigan. He is the President of Frankenmuth Travel Service with branches also in Grand Blanc and Bay City.

He says right now, 90% of his calls are questions about the Coronavirus, so yes, it's on nearly every traveler's mind.

Despite the several calls, however, he's only had three cancellations company-wide.

That's because his goal is to keep them informed, so they can make the most educated decision.

"They just want their mind put at ease to say, 'Is it going to be okay for me to go?' Again, we can't tell them, 'Yes, it's okay,' or 'It's not okay.' We still rely on the CDC, WHO, and the Level 3 Destinations.

According to the CDC, travelers should avoid all non-essential travel to China and Iran. Other countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice are South Korea and Italy.

There's a Level 2 Travel Health Notice on Japan, and the CDC recommends postponing travel there for older adults and those who have chronic medical conditions.

Those traveling to Hong Kong have a Level 1 Travel Health Notice, so travelers should practice usual precautions.

At this point - the main concern is international travel, so if your plans involve heading somewhere south like Florida or the Caribbean, there aren't any restrictions at this point. Just remember to wash your hands a lot.

There are no other countries listed at this point in time, but Schmitt says travelers insurance is never a bad idea.

"Always consider cancellation insurance, and not that cancellation insurance in every case is going to cover the situation, but there are some that do, and where there might not be cancellation insurance, it could be a waiver, so that helps a lot of travelers to be more comfortable with what they're doing when they're making the purchase decision," Schmitt said.

Schmitt also says that if you do decide to cancel or postpone, many airlines are waiving fees to change or cancel flights.

He added that in most cases, standard travelers insurance does not necessarily cover epidemics, but there are options that allow you to cancel for any reason.

