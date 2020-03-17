Coronavirus spreads into Northern Michigan, part of 12 new confirmed cases

(3/17/2020) - Michigan health officials are reporting 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon.

The new cases reported Tuesday show coronavirus has spread into Northern Michigan, with cases in Leelanau and Otsego counties. Ten of the newly reported coronavirus patients are males and two are females.

The new cases are:

-- Two males from Detroit.

-- One male from Ingham County.

-- One female from Jackson County.

-- One male from Leelanau County.

-- Two males and one female from Macomb County.

-- Two males from Oakland County.

-- One male from Otsego County.

-- One male from Wayne County.

The 12 cases reported Tuesday bring Michigan's total confirmed coronavirus cases to 65.

Most of the confirmed cases are around the Metro Detroit area. Oakland County has the most with 16 cases, followed by Wayne County with nine and Macomb County with 8.

Nearly half of the confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday did not require hospitalization. Health officials say 25 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, 38 were not and 12 were unknown.

