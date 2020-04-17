Coronavirus still spreading rapidly through Durand Senior Care Center

(4/17/2020) - Coronavirus continues spreading rapidly through the Durand Senior Care and Rehab facility with 28 more confirmed cases among staff and residents.

The Shiawassee County Health Department said the new cases increase the facility's total to 47, which includes 25 residents and 21 employees.

In addition, a male resident of the facility in his 90s with underlying health conditions died of coronavirus, according to the health department.

Local and state public health officials are working closely with Durand Senior Care employees to slow the spread of coronavirus.

All 21 employees who tested positive are self isolating and kept away from residents. The 25 residents have been moved to an isolated wing of the facility and three have been hospitalized.

Shiawassee County's Emergency Operations Center has directed several loads of personal protective equipment to the facility, including masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields over the last week.

Durand Senior Care and the health department are taking the following steps to limit the spread of coronavirus:

-- All staff and residents will be tested for the illness.

-- All staff members are wearing a mask during their shifts.

-- Staff and residents are taking their temperatures twice a day and residents' breathing is being checked twice daily.

-- All communal spaces are closed.

-- Staff members are receiving more education on coronvirus symptoms and how it spreads.

-- Non-essential visitors are restricted.