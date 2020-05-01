Coronavirus survivor launches online support group, shares advice

(5/1/2020) - “They say that when you come close to death and you come through it, you have a different outlook. It's different,” Kathy Brundle, of Grand Blanc, said.

On March 12th, 50 days ago, she started to experience symptoms of COVID-19.

Brundle checked into Ascension Genesys in Grand Blanc Township a week later to get tested.

“I really didn't think I was gonna walk out of the hospital,” Brundle explained. “I mean, I was really sick with fever and aches and coughing. I couldn't stop coughing and they couldn't -- really there's nothing they could give me to stop me from coughing.”

Brundle later found out she was one of just four COVID-19 patients on her floor. At that point, Genesee County had not yet been overwhelmed with cases.

And because it was so early, Brundle said the doctors and nurses really weren't sure what they could do.

She remembered leaving a few days later.

“It was unbelievable,” Brundle said. “I mean, there were nurses lined up and backing up with their hands over their face; you know, it was very surreal. And, security guards every so many feet with radios radioing ahead. They were scared, everybody was scared, including me. We were all scared.”

Even though she had been feeling better at that point, Brundle said the symptoms continued during her first week at home.

So she reached out to a doctor who practices holistic medicine. His plan? To get her body well enough to fight off the virus by strengthening her immune system with high doses of vitamins A, C and D.

“Almost immediately I could feel a huge change in my body, my lungs cleared up, within 24 hours I could take a deep breath,” Brundle shared. “ And now, I've been off the nebulizer for three days; and I went to see him again yesterday, and he said your lungs are 100% clear. You're good!”

Throughout her month of trying to get better, Brundle started the Facebook page, “Covid19 Journeys and Questions.” It’s now home to countless testimonies, questions and advice. Brundle said it's the roadmap she never had.

“Hopefully we can get more feedback for each other and kind of support each other through this,” she explained.

Brundle just simply wants to help others.

“That's right. And I'm not done yet,” she said. I'm not quite sure where to take this, but I'm not done with this yet. I'm on a mission, I guess you could say, to try to help.”

To check out her Facebook page, "Covid19 Journeys and Questions,"


