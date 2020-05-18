Coronavirus testing in Michigan prisons leads to sharp increase in statewide total

(5/18/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases statewide increased significantly on Monday due to an uptick in testing a Michigan prisons.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 773 new cases of coronavirus on Monday for a total of 50,915. That is only the third day out of the past 10 with more than 500 new cases.

State health officials say 513 of Monday's newly confirmed cases are a result of increased testing at Michigan Department of Corrections facilities. Prisons statewide are reporting 3,051 cases of coronavirus and 57 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has administered nearly 32,000 coronavirus tests to inmates since March.

Expanded testing began three weeks ago at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility near Jackson and Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater. The testing increase is moving to other Michigan prisons.

Meanwhile, the Michigan National Guard is helping test all inmates in Upper Peninsula prisons.

Lakeland remains the hardest hit prison in Michigan with 793 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths among inmates. The Gus Harrison Correctional Facility near Adrian has the next most with 716 cases and two deaths.

The G. Robert Cotton prison has 688 cases of coronavirus and death among inmates. No other Michigan prison has more than 200 confirmed cases.

Statewide, the coronavirus death toll is continuing a much slower rate of growth. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just 90 more deaths since Friday for a total of 4,915.

That includes 11 deaths reported Saturday, 55 deaths reported Sunday and 24 deaths reported Monday.

State health officials also listed 6,000 more confirmed coronavirus patients as recovered over the weekend for a total of more than 28,000. That means 54% of confirmed coronavirus patients in Michigan have recovered.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers coronavirus patients recovered if they survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms. So the 28,000 recovered patients all reported getting coronavirus on or before April 15.

Saginaw County's number of coronavirus cases continued increasing faster than Genesee County on Monday.

Genesee County has the most coronavirus deaths in Michigan outside Metro Detroit while Saginaw County has the second most deaths.

The Bay County Health Department reported a significant increase in the number of recovered coronavirus patients over the weekend -- doubling the number of newly confirmed cases.

The county classified 43 more patients as recovered and recorded 21 new cases on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Two more deaths in Bay and Tuscola counties were attributed to coronavirus for a total of 15 in Bay County and 19 in Tuscola County. The Shiawassee County Health Department reported one more death for a total of 20.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 1,871 cases and 230 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 933 cases, 98 deaths and 212 patients recovered, which is an increase of 53 cases and four deaths.

-- Arenac, 31 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Bay, 245 cases, 15 deaths and 104 patients recovered, which is an increase of 21 cases, two deaths and 43 recoveries.

-- Clare, 15 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 49 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

-- Huron, 44 cases and one death, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Iosco, 59 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Isabella, 62 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 180 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 71 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Ogemaw, 17 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 39 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 229 cases, 20 deaths and 90 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases, one death and four recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 172 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.