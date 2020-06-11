Coronavirus testing site moving from Grand Blanc to Mott Community College

(6/11/2020) - The free drive-through coronavirus testing site at Grand Blanc High School is moving north Friday to Mott Community College.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Kroger Health, which operate the test side, are making the move to improve access to testing in Genesee County.

“We must be responsive to community needs and provide testing where it’s most needed," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive.

The new Mott Community College location will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It is located at Mott's Parking Lot S near Robert T. Longway Boulevard and Horrigan Drive.

The drive-through and walk-up site offers free coronavirus testing to 250 people per day with no restrictions. Patients do not have to exhibit any symptoms of the illness to receive a test.

However, patients have to register on the Kroger Health website before coming to receive a test. Select the Mott Community College location and select an appointment time.

A photo ID is required at the test site. The test consists of a self-administered nasal swab done in front of a health care professional. Results are available in about 48 hours.

“We must continue to be proactive in our fight against this deadly virus,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are so appreciative of all the partners coming together to provide this testing opportunity in our community.”