Coronavirus to blame for local dentist's cancelled trip overseas

(2/27/2020) - Coronavirus is beginning to impact mid-Michigan residents.

While no cases have been reported, the disease is affecting travel.

Dr. Niman Shukairy practices dentistry in Flushing and Burton, communities he knows well having grown up in the Flint area.

He should be on a flight to Saudi Arabia for a ten day pilgrimage to Mecca with his family.

Instead, he's back at his practice, taking care of patients.

"We had our bags packed. I'm taking my wife and my kids. Kids are excited to go. The flight was supposed to be today at 7pm, and we heard last night that Saudis, they put a ban on trips to Mecca, which is where our destination was," said Niman Shukairy, D.D.S.

It's a trip he had planned for months.

Plans suddenly blocked when their visas were cancelled due to the spreading illness.

Instead of spending time on a week long trip, Shukairy was spending time on the phone, canceling hotel reservations and flights.

"Upset. But, you know, at the same time, you realize that this is, Coronavirus is a serious issue. So, if it's going to be any risk, you know, maybe it's for the best," added Shukairy.

Shukairy and his family are considering other vacation plans, likely closer to home.