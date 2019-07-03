Corunna Dam demolition set to begin in August

(7/3/19) - It's a popular spot along the Shiawassee River.

But the area around the Corunna Dam is about to undergo a major overhaul.

After being a historic site in the city of Corunna for more than a hundred and fifty years, its days are numbered.

"We didn't want to. We fought it as long as we could. And we went as far as to the State of Michigan Supreme Court and we lost. The state want it out. They say it's a dangerous structure," said Chuck Kerridge, Corunna Mayor.

Some residents are not happy about a recent decision by the city to tear down the dam, but restoring it would have cost millions of dollars, dollars the city didn't have and couldn't raise.

However, money from various state departments including the DNR and Fish & Wildlife divisions are helping foot the 1.2 million dollar cost to remove the structure from the Shiawassee River.

"It is going to be a flowing river, but we're narrowing it up, so the water in the summertime will stay deep enough to kayak and bring the canoes down through," added Mayor Kerridge.

Feeling however, are mixed on losing the structure which has been a part of Corunna since the 19th century.

But, the dam has been allowed to succumb to the forces of nature after the original mill burned down in the 1950s.

"I think that if it opens more activities for this town, that it could really use it. There's a pretty bad drug problem in this town, so I think if there is more activities, less kids will be more apt to go out and do bad things," commented Derek Dake from Corunna.

"Been there for a long time and it blocks off the water. It keeps it from flowing and flooding. I don't think it's a very good idea," added Kay Pilon, a Corunna resident.

There's another potential benefit of removing the dam.

"For the fisherman, I think it will work good, because before it was keeping all the fish above dam, the ones that you like fishing for. Now, it opens it up," said Donald Sites from Lennon.

Demolition of the dam could begin as early as the week of August 12th.