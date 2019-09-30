Costco eyeing Midland for new location

(09/30/19) - If approved it would be the first store for the retailer in Mid-Michigan.

Costco Wholesale Corporation has submitted a site plan application to the city of Midland.

The Seattle-based company is interested in building a 157,000 square foot retail warehouse, tire center and gas/fueling facility for property located at 4816 Bay City Road.

"It's a missing piece because Midland's growing up into a bigger town, so it could really be beneficial," said city resident Heidi Benedetti. "I've shopped at Costcos before and they're pretty good to shop at."

Personally, Benedetti would prefer to see it near the Midland Mall on the north side of town.

However, people like Linda Menger of Midland would love to see this side of town have some options.

"I live south of town, so I think it'd be great to have something on that side of town," Menger said. "Coming all the way into Midland to go to the mall to do shopping is really kind of hard."

If approved, it would be built at the corner of Bay City Road and Rockwell Drive. The location is in the city of Midland, but a few feet away from Bay County, and just a few miles outside of Saginaw County. There also is easy access to US-10.

Since the membership-based wholesaler put in its site plan for approval on Sept. 20 a lot of people have been talking about it.

"In fact my water exercise class this morning, was talking about all the things that they have, so it sounded pretty good," Menger said.

Midland's Planning Commission is scheduled to review this site plan during a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Council Chambers in City Hall. Ultimately it will be the City Council’s decision on whether or not to approve the application.

As a result, there is no construction timeline available at this time.

Grant Murschel, director of Planning and Community Development, was told the wholesale retailer estimates a development of this size would employ 150 to 200 people on a full-time basis.

According to the company's website there are currently 15 Costco locations in Michigan. The nearest location to Midland is in East Lansing, more than 60 miles away.