If you’re on Facebook a lot, chances are you’ve seen Costco coupons circulating this week. The problem? They’re fake.

The company posted to social media late Tuesday that the shopping warehouse is not giving away $75 coupons.

“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco,” the company posted.

Copyright 2019 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.