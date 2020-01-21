Costs from high water adding up for Michigan Department of Transportation

(1/21/2020) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is dealing with added costs from high water -- and the effects could be more noticeable during pothole season.

The agency is working on a slope stabilization project along 700 feet of M-25, where high water on Lake Huron is threatening the road surface between Applegate and French Line roads in Sanilac County.

The temporary project under way this week involves installing large boulders, which will be part of the permanent solution planned for this summer. The work should be completed by Jan. 31.

MDOT also is dealing with a washout on M-185, which encircles Mackinac Island, caused by high water and pounding waves this fall. A stretch of Business I-94 in Benton Harbor has been closed due to persistent flooding.

The I-94 rest area near Chelsea west of Ann Arbor also is closed because high water levels won't allow for proper drainage.

MDOT expects high water levels to make the freeze-thaw cycle this winter and the pothole season in the spring worse than normal.