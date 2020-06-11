Could school nurses play key role in COVID-19 prevention? Oakland County wants to try it out

(06/11/20) - Exhausted parents, educators who've had to adjust their way of teaching on the fly, and students who've had to rise to the challenge, are all still waiting to see what the upcoming school year will bring.

The governor has assembled a task force to examine that very thing, but in the mean time, local districts are coming up with plans as well.

Thursday we learned Oakland County is turning to nurses to help protect students and staff from COVID-19.

"This program will help us on site in the local districts, in the schools, conducts screenings, provide health-related training for our staff and our students, and help us administer other health-related needs," said Wanda Cook-Robinson, Oakland County Schools Superintendent.

Oakland County officials detailed the plan during a press conference in Pontiac. It would include hiring 68 nurses to work through December. The nurses would consult with individual school districts about COVID-19 activity in the community, help with prevention, screening protocols, creating isolation rooms and more.

"I think it's a very aggressive plan. School nurses are obviously something that have been cut with school budgets over the years. A lot of schools don't have school nurses anymore," said Frank Burger, President of the Carman Ainsworth Education Association.

Some mid-Michigan schools reported they have nurses in some lower grades but the vast majority do not. We asked them what they think about potentially bringing the nurse initiative here.

"It's a good thing to have, especially in light of where we're headed, especially going back to school in the fall in the middle of a pandemic, because this pandemic I truly believe is not going to be over when school is supposed to start up again," said Burger. "I'd like to see our [county] board of commissioners take up something like this to help out the local school districts."

Oakland County says the $2 million dollar initiative would be paid for through the CARES Act. The county board of commissioners is expected to approve the plan in two weeks.

Burger says regardless of how schools choose to combat COVID-19 in the fall, teachers will be needed to do so effectively. He cited a new analysis by the National Education Association (NEA).

"If Congress doesn't act there could be 2 million educators' jobs lost, and that's not good for students, no matter what type of format that we're going to be working under next year," Burger said.

The NEA is encouraging educators to ask Congress to step in and assist with funding.

