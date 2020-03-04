Councilman Eric Mays handcuffed during Flint City Council meeting

(3/4/2020) - Flint City Councilman Eric Mays was handcuffed during a meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, according to the city's police chief.

A Flint police officer removed Mays from the meeting and handcuffed him during the afternoon meeting.

The meeting started at 4 p.m. with the lone agenda item being a discussion of Board of Review rules. The board meets every spring to hear appeals from property owners over their tax assessments.

Flint Police Chief Phil Hart could not immediately comment on whether Mays would face criminal charges after Wednesday's incident.

Mays stirred controversy last month after he was involved in a fight with DuVarl Murdock from Mayor Sheldon Neeley's staff at Rube's Bar on Feb. 6. Michigan State Police are still investigating the altercation.

Mays also was removed from a special city council meeting on Feb. 17. Neeley called the meeting to encourage action on issues he deemed important for the city.