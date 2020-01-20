Counselor: Don't let fear keep your family from Planet 3, following shooting

(1/20/2020) - A shooting at a popular kids trampoline park in Flint Township has parents in fear.

Police said a woman shot and killed a man inside Planet 3 Extreme Air Park Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

ABC12 viewers had a lot to say in response to such a tragic crime unfolding in front of children.

We sat down with Shuntai Walker, a licensed professional counselor about how families can push through a traumatizing situation like this.

Walker said you cannot let fear control you or make your decisions for you.

"I can understand parents' point of view of wanting to protect their children for the evil that happens in the world, but we can't protect them from everything," she explained.

Walker said the deadly shooting at Planet 3 could've happened anywhere, at any time.

"But, I don't want parents or children to start to over think it to the point where you don't want to do anything because you fear going out into the world. Again, this is part of our reality," she said.

Walker knows the trauma is impacting kids who did and didn't witness the shooting; because, she said, just hearing about it can also have an affect.

So Walker is asking parents to be patient and attentive to their kids over the next several weeks.

"Answer any questions that they may have," she suggested. "And any questions that they're not able to answer, if it's really bothering them, then involving some type of professional to help them with the discussion."

And she said, most importantly, allow your kids to go back and play at the trampoline park when they're ready.

"At some point, I believe that you have to face your fears," Walker said. "So going back to that spot at some time, once you're comfortable, is very important. It's actually a therapeutic process if they're able to do so."

Walker adds that it's unfair to boycott the business because of the shooting.

And, we spoke to a parent who agrees with Walker. Brittney Saultman said the business shouldn't be penalized for what happened, because it wasn't under their control.

"I think it's a really great place," she explained. "We've always had great experiences there. And, a lot of businesses are trying to move into this area and bring things for our children to do to have some nice affordable fun things to keep them out of trouble. And, I just don't want to see this be a poor reflection on the business."

Planet 3 remains closed. Management hung signs on the door saying they aren't sure when they'll re-open.

We have reached out but have not heard back from Planet 3.

A 39-year-old Flint woman was arrested on scene. She is still in the Genesee County Jail. We're expecting her to be charged Tuesday.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.