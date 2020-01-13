Counterfeit $100 bills passed at three Holly businesses, police say

(1/13/2020) - Three fake $100 bills were passed at separate Holly businesses on Sunday, according to police.

The Holly Police Department is looking for three suspects who stopped at three businesses in the area of North Holly Road and passed the counterfeit bills.

Police say all three fake bills has the same serial number and white strip along the back.

Police released a surveillance image of a male suspect accused of passing one of the fake $100 bills. Investigators believe he was working with two females and they all were riding in a white Ford Explorer.

Counterfeiters often make a small purchase and try to pay with a large fake bill so they can trade it for real legitimate cash. They also try to visit businesses that are busy and the cashier is rushing, Holly police say.

Any other businesses who believe they received counterfeit currency and still has it should make a police report. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Holly police at 248-634-8221.