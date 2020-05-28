Court of Appeals rules Owosso barber Karl Manke should close his shop

(5/28/2020) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that Owosso barber Karl Manke should shut down his shop.

However, the appeals court is not forcing Manke to close. Instead, the court says a judge in Shiawassee County needs order the closure while the case works its way through the courts.

No timeline was given for when the Shiawassee County judge should convene a hearing on the future of Manke's shop.

Manke re-opened his barbershop in Owosso on May 4 in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order. The Owosso Police Department issued a warning and two tickets that week before turning over the issue to prosecutors.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office then ordered Manke to close while the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended his professional license to work as a barber.

State legal actions led to two hearings in a Shiawassee County courtroom, where the judge denied requests to force Manke to close immediately. The judge has not issued a final ruling on whether Manke can remain open permanently, however.

The appeals court's eight-page ruling means the Shiawassee County judge will have to reconsider his rulings that allowed Manke to continue cutting hair while the case winds through the courts.