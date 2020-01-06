Court records show details of Kevin Bacon's death (disturbing content)

(1/6/2020) - Court documents obtained by ABC12 on Monday offer new details about the murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

***Warning: Some details may be too disturbing for some readers***

The Swartz Creek man went missing on Christmas Eve his body was discovered on Dec. 28 in the Shiawassee County home of 50-year-old Mark David Latunski. He is charged with open murder and mutilation of a body.

A hearing in that case is scheduled for Wednesday. Ahead of the hearing, court documents are revealing more details about what police told a judge they found when the entered Latunski's home.

Detectives say when they entered the home, they found Bacon hanging naked from the ceiling. Authorities testified that Lantunski confessed to stabbing Bacon in the back and then slitting his throat.

According to the court records, Latunski also admitted that he cut off part of Bacon's body and eating it.

