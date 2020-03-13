Court systems limit proceedings, impose visitor restrictions amid coronavirus threat

(3/13/2020) - Court systems in Mid-Michigan are making changes in an effort to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Genesee County District Court is postponing several proceedings through the month of April based on the State of Emergency declared for coronavirus.

Chief Judge Christopher Odette said the following hearings will be adjourned until May 1 or later:

-- All scheduled jury trials

-- All misdemeanor pretrials unless the defendant remains in custody.

-- All civil trials and pretrial hearings.

-- All small claims cases.

-- All show cause hearings.

Court officials are reviewing other matters before the court. They may continue with expanded use of video conferencing technology rather than with in-person at the courthouse.

Odette said anyone on probation will not need to report until after May 1. Call the court at 810-766-8968 or email 67thHelp@co.genesee.mi.us for more information.

The Saginaw County court system will remain open, but all court hearings with vulnerable people will be adjourned upon request starting Friday.

All jury trial have been adjourned until April 13. Civil cases may be delayed upon request. Other court hearings will be delayed until May.

All people on probation with district court should call or email their agents, instead of in-person contact.

Judge Darnell Jackson said some of the rules may be modified as time goes on and if people have questions, they can call or email courthouse.

All U.S. District Court facilities in Mid-Michigan will be asking everyone entering about their recent travels and their current health status. Anyone with court business should call ahead before their scheduled proceedings.

The federal courts also are suspending all naturalization ceremonies until further notice.

“Our court is attempting to do its part in containing the virus affecting our country,” said Chief U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood. “We are doing this by limiting the number of large groups that regularly appear in our court while still protecting the constitutional rights of citizens in our community. Our goal is to keep the public and our employees as safe as possible.”