Court throws out 50-year sentence for man who killed wife

(2/3/20) - The Michigan appeals court has thrown out a 50-year prison sentence for a former Cub Scout leader and teacher who was convicted of killing his wife.

Andrew Farley Jr. of Grand Blanc Township was convicted of second-degree murder.

But the appeals court said a Genesee County judge sentenced him as if he had been convicted of premeditated first-degree murder.

The appeals court last week applied a recent Michigan Supreme Court decision and sent the case back to Flint.

Farley's guidelines had called for a minimum prison sentence between 13 years and 22 years.

