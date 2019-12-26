Coworkers rally around hair stylist recovering after he was allegedly shot six times

(12/26/19) - A Flint man is allegedly shot six times and survives.

David Newell is a hair stylist at Affinity Day Spa & Salon in Davison Township, and now he's unable to work for some time.

Elisha Wood, Newell's colleague, was relaxing after a busy Christmas evening. She was scrolling through her Facebook feed, and something caught her eye.

"I had to read it a second time because I just couldn't believe it. You hear about those kinds of things in other cities and other cities, but it doesn't happen at home," Wood said.

A GoFundMe page set up by Newell's sister outlines the alleged home invasion: the 58-year-old was trapped inside his Flint home, beaten by three men pointing guns at his head demanding money, a gun fight, taking six bullets, firing two of his own, and requiring surgery on his femur bone.

His colleagues were left shocked that something like this could happen to a guy like him.

"He's kind. He'd do anything for everybody. David is not the type of guy anybody would ever want to hurt," Koni Lorence said.

Between being in the hospital and requiring rehab, he'll be unable to work, and that's a big problem in his business.

"As a hairstylist, self-employed, we don't have insurance. We don't have any types of benefits that most employees get from other places, so 100% of the cost falls on him," Lorence said.

All 45 employees have committed to donating at least $10 per week in addition to hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, January 5th from 1:00-6:00 p.m. All proceeds will go towards Newell's expenses.

"I've worked at a couple other salons before, and it's a salon. This place is a family, and that's what David is. He's our brother, so you go alongside your brother and you help him. That's what we're going to do," Lorence said.

His colleagues and friends say he's a strong guy and full of optimism. They say there's no doubt he'll get through this.

"We as a family can rally around him and his own family and just let them know that we are there for them, and I hope that he's right back at that chair soon doing what he loves," Wood said.

ABC12 has reached out to Flint Police to confirm details of this investigation, and we are waiting for a response.

