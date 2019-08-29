Cracker Barrel customers in Bridgeport possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

(8/29/2019) - The Saginaw County Health Department is warning diners at the Cracker Barrel in Bridgeport this week that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

Anyone who visited the restaurant at 6450 Dixie Highway from Sunday through Wednesday is urged to seek a Hepatitis A vaccination by Sept. 8. The vaccine can help prevent illness if people receive it within 14 days of exposure.

Cracker Barrel is working with the Saginaw County Health Department after an employee at the restaurant was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a virus commonly spread in feces onto hands that attacks the liver. Vaccination involves two doses given six months apart.

The health department, many health care providers and pharmacies offer Hepatitis A vaccines.

Symptoms of the illness include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, tiredness, fever, loss of appetite, jaundice, dark urine, joint pain and a pale face. Anyone with these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.