Cracker Barrel worker tests positive for Hepatitis A

(08/29/19) - The clock is ticking for customers to get vaccinated after a Saginaw County restaurant worker tests positive for Hepatitis A.

The person last worked at the Bridgeport Township Cracker Barrel on Sunday, Aug. 25. But the Saginaw County Health Department (SCHD) is urging anyone who ate there between Sunday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 28 to get vaccinated right away.

"With an exposure you have up to two weeks to get vaccinated," explained Health Officer Christina Harrington with the SCHD. "It's going to prevent you from getting the disease."

Those who don't get the vaccine risk some pretty miserable symptoms.

"One can be jaundice, so the yellowing of the eyes or skin, but you can get pretty sick from it," Harrington said. "Signs and symptoms include nausea, vomiting, pain in the abdomen, stomach pain, belly pain."

Dark urine, loss of appetite, and fever are other symptoms.

Harrington said people with underlying liver conditions face even more risks.

Since a Hepatitis A outbreak started in the state of Michigan three years ago well over 900 people have been infected, with 80 percent those people ending up hospitalized.

The confirmed case at the Bridgeport Township Cracker Barrel is new territory, locally.

"This will be our fifth case in Saginaw County, the first time we've seen it associated with a food service establishment," Harrington said.

Harrington said the restaurant has been disinfected.

As for customers, Harrington said the best ways to stay healthy are to get vaccinated and always wash your hands.

The Hep A virus is easily spread from person to person.

Harrington said even if the Cracker Barrel worker didn't prepare or serve food, the virus could spread. "They're still handling menus and touching surfaces, and Hepatitis A can live on those surfaces for long periods of time," she said.

If you have questions about Hep A or the vaccine you can call the health department at 989-758-3800. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed to the SCHD website.