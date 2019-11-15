Craft Bazaar Brings 150+ Vendors to Flushing High School

(11/15/19) - The Flushing High School will be a sea of local crafts and treasures as more than 150 vendors showcase their homemade goods.

Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the building will be transformed into a Craft Bazaar organized by the Flushing Women's Club.

In addition to the vendors from all over the state, there will be food available for purchase as well. Admission and parking is free.

Listen in as Carolyn McQuigg, the chair of the non-profit organization, gives a little preview of what shoppers can expect.

Proceeds will benefit various charity efforts, local beautification projects, scholarship programs, community projects, and more.

Click here to learn more about the Flushing Women's Club.