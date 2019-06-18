Craft show organizer believes rival stole advertising signs

(06/18/19) - Donna Scott is ready to come unglued over the theft of several of her arts and craft show signs.

"It's so devastating and so sad for us that this has happened," said Scott, the Creative Arts & Crafts Fair co-chairwoman.

Scott and partner Mitzi Parker have been sewing the seeds for a successful arts and craft show for years. And this year was no different.

"We have 70 plus vendors coming. We've tripled in size, this is our fifth year," Scott said.

Part of what helps to make their arts and craft show so successful-- advertising. Scott and Parker spend hours putting down signs all over.

But Scott said a thief has been removing them and it was all caught on camera.

"Thou shall not have done that because there is surveillance cameras everywhere," Scott said.

She believes a rival craft show organizer, whose event is scheduled the same day as theirs, may be behind the theft.

"Took some pictures from their surveillance cameras and forwarded them to my co-chair. Her husband knew the people and we identified the vehicle," Scott said.

Scott says she reported it to police and is considering legal action.

"It's childish, very childish. We just wish they would have come and ask us for help," Scott said

She said the entire incident is unfortunate, because the community is big enough for two craft shows, even on the same day.

"Shoppers will go two miles for two fairs, it's be great," Scott said