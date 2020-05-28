Crane accident at Wixom Lake electrocutes two workers -- one in cardiac arrest

(5/28/2020) - Michigan State Police say a trooper and a firefighter helped save the life of a construction worker who got electrocuted while working with a crane at Wixom Lake.

Around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the crane operated by workers from Gerace Construction came in contact with 14,400-volt electrical lines, police say. Two workers received electrical shocks, including one who went into cardiac arrest.

Beaverton firefighter Dean Mathews and three other workers were performing CPR when Michigan State Police Trooper Christoper Kustra arrived. Other workers on the site sought help from Mathews, who they know lives nearby.

Kustra confirmed the construction worker was not breathing and had no pulse. He used his automatic external defibrillator to administer a shock to the worker's heart, which started beating again.

The worker also started breathing on his own after the AED shock. He and the other injured worker were listed in stable condition at an area hospital on Thursday, police say.

Michigan State Police credit Mathews, Kustra and the three other workers with saving the injured worker's life.