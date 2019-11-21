Crane that slid off a barge has been removed from the Saginaw River

A diver's help was needed to get a large crane out of the Saginaw River.

On Monday, it slid off a barge at the Saginaw Bay Yacht Club in Bay County.

Now, three days later, the costly process of getting it out of the water has started.

"Its definitely not simple," says scuba diver trainer Chad Blower.

That not so simple task is this. How do you get a crane out of the water?

"It was shocking," says Neil Oldenburg.

That was his reaction when he heard a dredging crane had fell into the river off a barge on Monday afternoon.

"The barge was taking on water, it listed and the crane slid off, that's a mess, that's a big mess," he says.

We talked to the owner of the crane who told me he and another person were on the barge when the crane slid off, but they were not hurt.

He said there was a hole in the barge, which was taking on water, it started leaning and the crane slipped off. John Michutka is a yacht club member who came to see the process of removing the crane.

"It did cause a little damage on the shore, one of our pedestals got crushed over there," he says.

The Coast Guard was on hand to monitor the removal. Some fuel got into the river and orange booms were in place for containment.

A bigger crane was brought in to remove the equipment from the water. The boom part of the crane was taken off first. Chad Blower is a scuba diver.

"Water temperature is about 37 degrees," he says.

He will have to go into the water after the crane is straightened out.

"The wrecker is here to pull the crane over and I'm here as the diver to get in the water and attach the different cables and chains to the crane itself in that pullover process," Blower says.

A number of companies were involved with the removal of the crane. Blower says his part didn't involve the heavy lifting, but he's the only one that had to go into the water.

"Anytime you are in the Saginaw River, you have visibility about this far, so today we are going to have three to four foot visibility, for working in the Saginaw River, that's heaven," he says.