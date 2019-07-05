Deadly crash closes both directions of I-69 near Genesee-Shiawassee county line

(7/5/2019) - I-69 was closed in both directions Friday afternoon after a deadly crash in Shiawassee County.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. just into Shiawassee County. Undersheriff Robert Brancheau confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

About five miles of the freeway was closed in both directions between the Durand exit at M-71 and M-13/Sheridan Road, which is the Genesee-Shiawassee county line.

Brancheau could not immediately comment on the circumstances of the crash or how many people were injured.