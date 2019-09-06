Crashes in Genesee Township triple a normal month, draining resources

(9/6/2019) - The Genesee Township Police Department has been much busier than normal over the past month with triple the number of injury crashes.

This car was involved in one of 21 injury crashes reported in Genesee Township over the past month.

The department typically handles six to eight injury crashes per month, but has investigated 21 over past few weeks. Four of the crashes involved very serious injuries and three resulted in deaths.

Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said those statistics don't include the deadly motorcycle vs. box truck crash at Dort Highway and Mt. Morris Road earlier this week.

He said most of the crashes have different causes, so there isn't a common thread tying them together. But he pointed out two of the most serious crashes have happened in the same area.

"Two of the accidents were on Dort Highway and it seems like the corridor from Dort and Coldwater all the way up to Mt. Morris Road, it's a high speed zone," Mullaly said.

He said two deadly crashes happened along that stretch, "so if you're driving in that area be cognizant that people are driving very fast."

Investigators are pursuing criminal charges in some of the crashes and awaiting toxicology results from drivers involved in other crashes. More criminal charges could result if results show drivers were intoxicated.