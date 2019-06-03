Creating emergency preparedness kits for your pets could save their life in a disaster

(06/03/2019) - When a big storm or severe weather hits many families already have a plan in place.

But do you know how you're going to take care of your furry friends?

"A lot of people don't think about it,” said Lin Holmes, adoption manager with the Genesee County Humane Society. “As we've seen in different disasters that have happened whether it be the floods or the hurricanes, a lot of times those come up so quickly."

Being prepared ahead of time could save you valuable seconds, seconds that could be your pet's life.

"Think of your pets because this is something that we all do need to prepare for besides just for the family," said Holmes.

June is National Pet Preparedness Month and Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division are urging Michiganders to create an emergency preparedness kit for their pets.

Having items like extra supplies like food, water, and bowls readily available is important. As well as carriers, leashes, and collars.

Keeping all of those things together can prevent you from running around the house during an emergency.

Lin Holmes with the Genesee County Humane Society said keeping vet records on hand is a must but so is having a list of places you can stay with your pet.

"Whether it be a friend or family or maybe if you're even looking to just go to a motel or hotel. You want to make sure they are pet-friendly and how many they do allow."

It is possible you and your pet get separated in a disaster and emergency and microchipping your pets help the chances of them coming home safely.