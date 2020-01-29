Credit counseling helps consumers raise their credit score

(1/29/2020) - Are credit card bills and other debt dragging down your credit score?

Even though you may be under water now, there are things you can do to help stop the phone calls from bill collectors.

One mid-Michigan mom who was able to change the direction of, not just her credit, but her life.

It may seem hopeless, but there are ways to take charge of your finances.

This is how one person did it.

Kala Wilburn is a business owner and mother of two.

Several years ago, she found herself under a mountain of debt from student loans and medical charges.

"I just wasn't paying attention to the little bills, the doctor bills that I got from having my child or going to the doctor and my children going to the doctor, and just not paying attention to the co-pays and all those different things," said Kala Wilburn from Grand Blanc

The fashion designer said, while she's comfortable around sharp objects like pins and needles, she had to face her fear of not having enough, as well as facing bill collectors.

"Once I got over that, it became a great journey, where every time I would pay twenty dollars, or I'll pay a sixty dollar bill, it was a happy and joyful moment for me," added Wilburn.

Being able to actually see where her money was going helped Wilburn focus on ways to save money and pay her bills.

"It means everything to me, because now I can like really show my children what to do with it," commented Wilburn.

Wilburn used a credit tracking app and ledger to monitor every purchase.

Over the course of a year, she was able to raise her credit score by more than a hundred points.