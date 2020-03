(3/6/20) - Firefighters put out a house fire Friday morning in Genesee County's Thetford Township.

They said the call from came in just before 7:30 from North Morris Estates on Lincoln Avenue.

Firefighters said no one was inside the mobile home that caught fire.

The fire halted traffic along Saginaw Road from Dodge to Francis Roads.

The flames were put out in about an hour, and the home had significant damage.

It was not yet known how the fire started.